No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Saint Louis 73-65

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast remained undefeated with a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis in the San Juan Shootout. Phills made three 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds. Bell was 6-of-19 shooting and had seven rebounds. Emma List added nine points and six assists for Florida Gulf Coast (7-0). The Eagles opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run for a 50-30 advantage. Ciaja Harbison scored 21 points and Natalie McNeal had 18 for Saint Louis (1-5), which has lost four straight.