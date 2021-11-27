Reese leads No. 9 Arizona to easy 80-44 win over Rutgers

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cate Reese scored 16 points and No. 9 Arizona cruised to an 80-44 victory over Rutgers in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Gisela Sanchez added 15 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 12 points, both off the bench, for the Wildcats. Arizona led by as many as 42 points and won the tournament’s Island Division title. Osh Brown had nine points and Shug Dickson scored eight points for the Scarlet Knights, who had won three Paradise Jam titles but went 0-3 in their fourth appearance.