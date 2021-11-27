Suns extend win streak to 16 with 113-107 victory over Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix impressively overwhelmed the Eastern Conference leaders early, never trailing and leading by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Suns will try to do that Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors (17-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Phoenix improved to 17-3, its best record through 20 games since having the same mark in 2004-05.