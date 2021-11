SEATTLE — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks topped St. Thomas (MN) 81-64. Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Riley Miller led the Tommies with 20 points.