UT Martin forces late INTs to beat Missouri State 32-31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dresser Winn threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Donnell Williams with 3:36 remaining, and UT Martin forced a pair of late interceptions to beat Missouri State 32-31 in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. The Ohio Valley Conference champion Skyhawks (10-2) will face eighth-seeded Montana State in the second round. UT Martin’s John Ford intercepted a Jason Shelley pass before Winn and Williams connected for the game-winning score on the next play. On the Bears’ final drive, Shelley led them to the UT Martin 46, but he threw an interception to D’Carrious Stephens with 1:03 left.