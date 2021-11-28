AP Source: Florida tabs ULL coach Napier to replace Mullen

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the search says Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier will be Florida’s next football coach. His pending hire ends a quick process that landed the Gators their top target. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Napier and the Gators had yet to make the hiring official. A formal announcement is expected later Sunday. The 42-year-old Napier is expected to remain with the Ragin Cajuns this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday. Napier will then take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last week after the team’s fourth loss in five games. Napier 39-12 in four seasons at ULL.