Atlético Madrid gets back near the top in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann was among the scorers as Atlético Madrid beat Cádiz 4-1 to move to second place in the Spanish league. Thomas Lemar, Ángel Correa and Matheus Cunha also scored for Atlético as it rebounded from a surprising home loss to AC Milan that left it in danger of elimination in the Champions League. Diego Simeone’s team had won only one of its last four matches in all competitions. The league win at Cádiz gave Atlético 29 points from 14 matches. It is one point behind Real Madrid ahead of the rival’s home match against Sevilla later Sunday.