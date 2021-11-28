Championship Week Primer: CFP spots, bowl slots are at stake

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Conference champions will be crowned, bowl selection pecking orders will be locked in and more clarity will emerge about which teams will and won’t be among the four picked for the College Football Playoff. It’s Championship Week. While the matchups for the conference title games Friday and Saturday include many of the usual suspects, there are some joining the party for the first time, or first time in a while. Among the newcomers is Michigan. The Wolverines are in the Big Ten title game after knocking off Ohio State.