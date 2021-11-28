Frank Williams, founder of Formula One team, dies at 79

LONDON (AP) — Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died. He was 79. Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula One, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in the sport’s history. Williams Racing said in a statement that Williams died Sunday after being admitted to the hospital on Friday. Williams driver George Russell remembered Williams as a “genuinely wonderful human being.”