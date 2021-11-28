Friedrich gets another Cup win, this time in 4-man bobsled

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany extended his World Cup four-man bobsled winning streak to six races with another victory on Sunday. He is now 2 for 2 in four-man races this season after winning all four World Cup events in that discipline last season. Oskars Kibermanis drove to silver for Latvia and Justin Kripps of Canada was third. In the women’s bobsled race, Laura Nolte of Germany got her second consecutive victory.