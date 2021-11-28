Giants’ defense smothers Eagles 13-7, gets 2 picks

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and the New York Giants’ defense rose up and intercepted Jalen Hurts three times. New York held Philadelphia to a season low in points in beating the rival Eagles 13-7. Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett by ending the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. Hurts threw those interceptions and running back Boston Scort lost a fumble with 1:34 to play.