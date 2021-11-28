Jags turn to up-tempo scheme, option plays to help Lawrence

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars made a couple of offensive tweaks in hopes of being, well, less offensive on offense. The Jaguars used an up-tempo scheme at times and called more option plays with quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a 21-14 loss to Atlanta. Those adjustments helped the Jaguars rally from an 18-point deficit and have a chance to tie or potentially win the game at the end. Still, it ended as the past 13 games against teams from the NFC: With a loss. The latest one guaranteed the Jags another losing season, their 10th in the past 11 years.