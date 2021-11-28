Skip to Content
Milan beaten 3-1 by Sassuolo for 2nd straight league loss

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has suffered its second successive Serie A loss as Sassuolo came from behind to win 3-1 at San Siro. Alessio Romagnoli headed Milan in front but its lead lasted just three minutes before Gianluca Scamacca leveled. And a Simon Kjær own goal saw Sassuolo lead at halftime. Domenico Berardi then extended Sassuolo’s advantage and Milan’s misery was complete when Romagnoli was show a straight red card 13 minutes from time. Milan’s loss means Napoli can move three points clear at the top of the table if it beats Lazio later.

