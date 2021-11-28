Mixon runs for career-high 165 yards, Bengals crush Steelers

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009. Mixon pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series. The Steelers are winless in their past three games, while the Bengals have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.