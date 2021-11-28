NCAA champ Baylor among teams thriving with retooled rosters

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew knew his sixth-ranked Bears might need time to blend a changed roster after losing four starters from a national-championship run. Instead, the Bears rolled through the Battle 4 Atlantis. They were among a group of teams that thrived over Thanksgiving week after retooling in the offseason. Baylor beat Michigan State for the championship. Wisconsin won the relocated Maui Invitational with its youngest roster in two decades. And No. 5 Duke beat top-ranked Gonzaga with a revamped roster after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.