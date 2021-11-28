Ravens overcome Jackson’s 4 INTs, beat Browns 16-10

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson provided one brilliant highlight during an otherwise subpar performance and his 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the third quarter was enough to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions but the only Baltimore touchdown was a memorable one. Jackson scrambled all the way back to about the 35-yard line before lofting a pass over the middle to a remarkably open Andrews in the end zone. That made it 13-3 and the Ravens held on. Cleveland never could get its top-ranked running game going.