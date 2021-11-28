Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC, 2-1 in stoppage time

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass from low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals. Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake advanced to face the Portland Timbers in the conference final. Portland also won the road, topping Colorado 1-0 on a 90-minute score Thursday. Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Anderson Julio tied in in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner.