KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls romped past Charleston Southern 89-52. Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood added 12 points apiece for the Owls on Sunday. Demond Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Spencer Rodgers had 10. Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers with 12 points and six rebounds.