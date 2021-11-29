AP source: Browns’ Conklin out for season with knee injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss at Baltimore. Conklin tore his patellar tendon in the first quarter, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak with reporters later. Conklin’s injury is a crushing loss to Cleveland’s struggling offense, which has scored 17 points or fewer in six of the past seven games. A two-time Pro Bowler, Conklin was just activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.