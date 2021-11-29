British boxing rivals Khan, Brook to fight in February

LONDON (AP) — Amir Khan and Kell Brook will meet for an all-British welterweight fight in February in a grudge match that has been a long time in the making. No world title will be at stake in the Feb. 19 fight in Manchester that will settle a long-standing rivalry after years of failed negotiations between two of Britain’s most well-known boxers. It will be a first fight in more than 2½ years for the 34-year-old Khan. He is a former world champion at light-welterweight and an Olympic silver-medalist in 2008. Brook was a world champion at welterweight from 2014-16. He last fought last November when he was stopped in the fourth round by Terence Crawford.