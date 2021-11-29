Brown’s 20-20 effort helps Missouri topple Paul Quinn 91-59

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 20 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 91-59 victory over Paul Quinn. Dajuan Gordon scored 17 points and Amari Davis 14 for the Tigers. Javon Pickett added 12 points, 10 in the first half. Brown also had a team-high six assists. Paul Quinn kept it close for the first 12 minutes and trailed just 18-14 with 8:41 remaining in the first half. Pickett then hit a 3-pointer for Missouri and the Tigers went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes. Missouri led 42-19 at halftime but outscored Paul Quinn by only nine points in the second half.