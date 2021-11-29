Chinese team reports racial abuse at table tennis worlds

HOUSTON (AP) — Chinese officials made a formal complaint of racist abuse toward one of their players at the table tennis world championships in Texas. The International Table Tennis Federation says the complaint was taken “very, very seriously.” A racial slur seemed to be directed by an unidentified spectator at Liang Jingkun during his match on Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The sixth-seeded Liang went on to beat Liam Pitchford of England. CEO Steve Dainton confirmed the complaint was made and that abuse had been heard.