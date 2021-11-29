Curry, Harris help 76ers hold off 4-win Magic 101-96

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points and Tobias Harris had 17 to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 101-96 win over the Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points and Jalen Suggs had 17. Embiid and Curry hit consecutive 3s late in the third to send the Sixers to an 81-78 lead at the end of the quarter. The Magic showed grit in a fiery second half and rallied from 16 down to tie it 93-all on Mo Bamba’s dunk with 57 seconds left in the game.