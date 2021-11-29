Skip to Content
Hutch for Heisman? Jim Harbaugh stumps for Michigan star DE

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is stumping for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to win the Heisman Trophy after he starred in a win over Ohio State that put the second-ranked Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. He had three sacks and pressured quarterback C.J. Stroud 15 times. The Wolverines have one more hurdle to clear against No. 15 Iowa on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

