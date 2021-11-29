Qatar to host New Zealand’s bid to qualify for the World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — New Zealand’s path to the World Cup in Qatar will also start there. Qatar will host the Oceania qualifying tournament in March that was drawn by FIFA on Monday. The Oceania games will be closely watched by the United States and Mexico. They could yet land in a World Cup playoff next June against the Pacific region’s best team. The Oceania qualifiers have been persistently delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand was drawn in a group with New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. The other group has Solomon Islands, Tahiti and Vanuatu, plus Tonga or Cook Islands.