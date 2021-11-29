Red Sox owners reach agreement to buy Pittsburgh Penguins

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fenway Sports Group has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins that would give the conglomerate controlling interest in one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. The Penguins announced the two sides have come to terms on a deal, which will need to be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors. A decision is expected by the end of the year. As part of the agreement, Penguins Hall of Famer and co-owner Mario Lemieux will retain a small stake in the franchise and continue to run hockey operations.