Scherzer, Seager get big-money deals ahead of CBA expiration

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Max Scherzer agreed to a record-setting $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets and shortstop Corey Seager struck a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers as players and teams rushed to reach agreements before an expected lockout. The pair are among among eight players who in recent days have agreed to contracts totalling $1.268 billion in guaranteed pay, joined by Marcus Semien, Wander Franco, José Berríos, Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray and Byron Buxton.