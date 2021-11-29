Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $44 million, four-year contract. Matz gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $8 million next season, $10 million in 2022 and $12 million each in 2023 and 2024, He can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses. Matz pitched for the Mets from 2015 to 2020 and was traded to Toronto last January.