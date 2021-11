STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn sophomore guard Paige Bueckers is the first college athlete to represent Gatorade, announcing Monday a multiyear name, image and likeness deal. Terms of the deal with PepsiCo Inc. were not released. It is the second NIL deal announced for Bueckers, who also has a partnership with sneaker marketplace StockX. Bueckers is a former Gatorade high school player of the year.