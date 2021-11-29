Vejmelka has 46 saves for 1st shutout, Coyotes beat Jets 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0. Antoine Roussel scored the game’s only goal to help Arizona get just its fifth win of the season (5-15-2). Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves for Winnipeg, which is 1-5-1 in its last seven games. The Jets went 0 for 6 on the power play, including 0 for 5 in the third period. Roussel, who was left alone in front of the net, converted a pass from Loui Eriksson past a helpless Hellebuyck with 2:01 left in the second period. It was Roussel’s third of the season.