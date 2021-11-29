Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd win in a row

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt, and Washington held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 for the team’s third consecutive victory. Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the final three minutes but came up just short of leading a memorable comeback on his 33rd birthday. Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes. But he lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, with his team’s playoff hopes fading in the process. J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns for Washington, which moved into the final playoff spot in the NFC.