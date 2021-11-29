Women’s AP Top 25 gets shakeup behind No. 1 South Carolina

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by N.C. State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. N.C. State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.