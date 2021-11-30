AP source: Jaguars’ Meyer has no plans to return to college

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

Urban Meyer has no interest in coaching college football again. A person familiar with Meyer’s thinking says the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has no plans to return to the ever-changing landscape of college football. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Meyer shot down speculation about leaving the NFL for Southern California after the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton in September, and his name was immediately linked to Notre Dame after coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU.