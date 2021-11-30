AP source: Tigers, Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

Javier Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order. Báez hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets last season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.