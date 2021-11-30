Dykes introduced at TCU, always knowing what it could be

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes says he always knew what TCU could be growing up in Texas. He is now the head coach of the Horned Frogs. Dykes was introduced Tuesday as the replacement for Gary Patteson, who won a school-record 181 games in his 21 seasons. Dykes spent the past four seasons as SMU’s coach following a year as an off-field offensive analyst for Patterson. Dykes has a six-year contract at TCU, which is 23-24 over the past four years. Dykes was 30-18 at SMU over the same period.