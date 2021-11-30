Georgia State cancels hoops game because of COVID, injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has canceled its men’s basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The Panthers lost 94-59 last weekend at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall. One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing, and the roster was further depleted by injuries. Georgia State says its home game against Tennessee State will not be played “out of an abundance of caution.” The game will not be rescheduled.