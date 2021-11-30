Matildas score late to share spoils with US women

By KEIRAN SMITH

Associated Press

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — A late goal by Kyah Simon has earned Australia a fortunate 1-1 draw against the world champion United States in Newcastle and denied the American women a second win in the two-game series. The U.S. scored early again through Ashley Hatch and created the best attacking chances but paid the price for not converting. Simon’s strike in the 88th minute gave the Matildas a morale-boosting draw against the world’s top-ranked team.