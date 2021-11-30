Raley signs $10 million, 2-year contract with Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract with a 2024 club option. Raley went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston in 2021. The 33-year old struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings. In four major league seasons, Raley is 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA in 93 games. The left-hander appeared in 14 games in 2012-13 with the Chicago Cubs and spent 2015-19 in South Korea before returning to the majors in 2020.