Rick Hendrick to collect Cup for 14th NASCAR championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rick Hendrick has built an empire in NASCAR since he first entered the sport in 1984. His fledgling race team nearly folded that first year but is now the winningest team in NASCAR history. Hendrick Motorsports this year passed Petty Enterprises for most Cup wins and ended this season with its record-extending 14th Cup championship. Hendrick will pick up his newest hardware this week in Nashville during NASCAR’s annual end-of-season awards ceremony.