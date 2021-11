By The Associated Press

The Kansas City Current have acquired midfielder Sam Mewis from the North Carolina Courage in exchange for defender Kiki Pickett and a first-round pick in the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League draft. Mewis was on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2019 as well as the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Pickett was a rookie in the league this season out of Stanford.