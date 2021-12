ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason had 19 points to lead six Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past University of Dallas 108-65. Logan McLaughlin added 14 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 13, Airion Simmons scored 12 and Immanuel Allen had 12. Blake Dwyer led the Crusaders with 13 points.