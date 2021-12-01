After twice turning down Toronto, righty Gausman joins Jays

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — In each of the past two offseasons, pitcher Kevin Gausman spurned free agent advances from the Toronto Blue Jays and general manager Ross Atkins. When Atkins called again this winter, Gausman couldn’t say no any longer. Gausman and the Blue Jays finalized a five-year, $110 million contract Wednesday. The right-hander was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and the Giants.