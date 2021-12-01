Braves tender contract to OF Duvall, re-sign Arcia, Heredia

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have tendered a contract to slugger Adam Duvall, ensuring the National League RBI leader returns to the World Series-winning club for another season. The tendering of Duvall by the Tuesday night deadline was among a flurry of moves for the Braves. They also reached contract agreements with bench players Orlando Arcia and Guillermo Heredia. The club did not offer 2022 contracts to pitchers Richard Rodriguez and infielder Johan Camargo, making them free agents. Atlanta has still not addressed its top priority after a surprising run to its first World Series title since 1995 — re-signing Freddie Freeman.