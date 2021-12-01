Burnley keeps up good record vs. Wolves with 0-0 draw in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Burnley maintained its impressive record against Wolverhampton by securing a 0-0 draw in the Premier League to make it six matches unbeaten against its opponent. It was the first time Burnley had played since a thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month with snow forcing the postponement of its home match against Tottenham on Sunday. Although a point will not please Burnley manager Sean Dyche too much, his team is proving tough to beat with just one loss from its last eight Premier League games. Burnley stayed in the relegation zone but reclaimed third-to-last place from Norwich.