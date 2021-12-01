Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers. Chicago agreed to a $71 million, three-year contract with right-hander Marcus Stroman. Stroman gets $25 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $21 million player option for 2024. His option price could increase by $2 million each for 160 innings in 2022 and ’23. Stroman announced he was leaving the New York Mets for Chicago in a series of tweets a few hours before the labor contract between players and owners was set to expire. The Cubs later confirmed the deal.