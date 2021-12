BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ryan Davis had 16 points to lead six Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts topped Dartmouth 83-65. Ben Shungu and Finn Sullivan added 13 points apiece for the Catamounts. Isaiah Powell chipped in 11 points, and Kam Gibson had 10. Aaryn Rai led the Big Green with 20 points and nine rebounds.