Defenses in spotlight for Oklahoma St-Baylor Big 12 matchup

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State and ninth-ranked Baylor take strong defenses into the Big 12 championship game this weekend. Oklahoma State’s unit is one of the nation’s best. Malcolm Rodriguez has helped Oklahoma State rank third nationally in total defense, fifth in scoring defense, sixth in rushing defense and first in third-down conversion defense. Jalen Pitre leads a Baylor squad that ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense, 19th in rushing defense and 12th in third-down conversion defense.