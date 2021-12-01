Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor for $60M over 4 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back versatile All-Star Chris Taylor, agreeing with the free agent on a $60 million, four-year deal that includes a club option. The 31-year-old Taylor was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he hit .254 with 20 homers and set career highs with 92 runs and 73 RBIs. He hit a game-ending homer in the NL wild-card game against St. Louis, then batted .476 in the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, with three homers in Game 5. Taylor has played every position except catcher, first base and pitcher, and is a career .261 hitter with 79 homers.