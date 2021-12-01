Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While Justin Fields returned to practice for the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday. Whether the prized rookie or veteran will start at quarterback Sunday when the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals visit Soldier Field remains to be seen. Fields had not practiced since he cracked ribs in the loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21 and was replaced by Dalton in that game. The three-time Pro Bowler led a late go-ahead scoring drive before the Ravens pulled it out. With a short turnaround he started in a Thanksgiving victory at winless Detroit. Whoever starts for the Bears against Arizona will face a huge challenge. The Cardinals boast the best record in the NFL at 9-2 and one of the top defenses.