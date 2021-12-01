Giants bring back left-hander Alex Wood on two-year contract

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood is staying with the San Francisco Giants, reaching agreement Wednesday on a $25 million, two-year contract. He gives manager Gabe Kapler two starters named Alex in the rotation after Tuesday’s addition of right-hander Alex Cobb on a $20 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024. The two pitchers even worked out together briefly during the coronavirus shutdown last year. Last week, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani received a $36 million, three-year contract to remain with the club.